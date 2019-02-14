All-out effort for welfare of artistes: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said the provincial government is making all-out effort for the welfare of artistes and showcasing their talent.

He said Rs 10 million had been allocated for providing financial assistance to the deserving dab hands. The minister expressed these views while addressing a meeting in connection with Health Insurance Cards and Voice of Punjab (VoP) at Alhamra Arts Council on Wednesday.

Information and Culture Secretary Momin Agha, Additional Secretary Aamir Aqeeq, Punjab Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai, Alhamra Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and other directors of all arts councils were also present.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said the health cards amounting to Rs 400,000 would be issued to 6,000 artists in the province on the basis of merit. The minister said that the condition of domicile for artists had been waived for submission of forms for Health Insurance Cards so they could submit their forms without any attestation.

He said the Voice of Punjab (VoP) would exhibit hidden talent of aspiring singers across the province. VoP is fully patronised by the provincial government, which is a unique of its kind to bring out the talent in singing from far-flung areas, the minister said, adding 20 singers would be selected each from Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi and grand finale would be held in Lahore.

The minister directed the additional secretary that all programmes of VoP be telecast by the radio and FM radio. He also directed him to finalise all the phases of VoP with the consultation of PTV MD.

Earlier, the minister, addressing an annual sports day ceremony arranged by a private school, said that sports activities should be conducted every year at the school level. He said that terrorist activities during the past two decades had played havoc with the economy and security. “We are peace loving people and love our neighbours too,” he said. The people of Pakistan witnessed the pubic-friendly government of PTI after a long period of miseries, he said.