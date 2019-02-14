BOP Umrah draw for staff

In order to provide an opportunity to the clerical and non-clerical staff of the Bank of Punjab (BOP) to perform Umrah, a draw was held at the bank’s head office on Wednesday. The draw ceremony was attended by BOP Chairman Dr Pervez Tahir, Acting President Khalid Tirmizey and other senior officers of the bank. The winners of the draw were Malik Sarfraz Ali, Nasir Iqbal and Naseerullah.

While congratulating the draw winners on their selection for performing Umrah, the BOP chairman expressed the confidence that the step taken by the bank management to fulfil one of the greatest desires of every Muslim would go a long way in boosting the morale of staff members and they would work with more zeal for the progress of the bank.