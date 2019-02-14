close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

CM greets players, PCB on start of PSL

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended good wishes to all the teams participating in Pakistan Super League-IV.

In a message from Saudi Arabia, Usman Buzdar said that he congratulates all the team players as well as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the start of PSL-IV (today). The people and a peaceful Pakistan will achieve ultimate success in the tournament, he added. He hoped that enthusiasts will enjoy a good play of cricket and the tournament will also help to bring out the new talent of cricket. The world has been given the message that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the people love sports, especially the play of cricket. He said that best arrangements will be made for the matches scheduled in Lahore and hundred percent foolproof security will be ensured.

