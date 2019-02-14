Model career counselling and job placement centre opens

The Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) has upgraded the employment exchange in Karachi into a model career counselling and job placement centre in a bid to better connect the skilled workforce with the job market.

The model centre was formally inaugurated by Milko Van Gool, head of cooperation of a European Union delegation to Pakistan, in the SITE area here on Wednesday.

This initiative has been supported by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and STVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway. Similar career counselling and job placement centres have been established or upgraded in various cities of the country.

While inaugurating the centre, Milko said, “The establishment of these career counselling and job placement centres, especially at the premises of employment support offices, will offer better services to both the skilled workers and the employers. These centres will provide TVET trainees an opportunity to plan their career and learn appropriate skills according to market demand,” he said.

Later, the participants of the inaugural ceremony were given orientation about the services being offered to both the skilled workers, trainees and the employers. The visitors are given access to latest technology tools to develop their CVs, learn presentation and interview skills and search jobs.