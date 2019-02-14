Police claim arresting MQM-L hitman

The Mobina Town police arrested an alleged target killer belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) on Wednesday.\

According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the police conducted a raid on a tip-off in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested Imran alias Mani. He was alleged to be a member of the militant wing of the MQM-L and a close aide of notorious MQM-L hitman Raees Mama.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he was involved in attacks on cops, murders, attempts to murder and 10 cases of targeted killings in different parts of the city, including Landhi, Sohrab Goth, Korangi, Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The police also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered a motorcycle from the suspect’s possession. A case has been registered while the investigation is continuing.

Earlier this week, the anti-terrorism courts’ administrative judge remanded a suspected target killer, Sajid alias Bona, in police custody for four days in cases pertaining to possessing illicit weapon and explosives.

Police told the judge that the suspect, said to be an employee of the government’s health department, was allegedly involved in the killings of 41 people, including government officials and workers of political parties.

They added that the suspect was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and a technical detection enabled his arrest during a raid in the Bahadurabad area. The police also seized a 9mm pistol from his possession.

District East police chief SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar had on Sunday said that the man was involved in 41 cases of targeted killings. He added that a stolen motorcycle was also recovered from his possession.

Sharing the crime record of the suspect, SSP Mahesar said Sajid had been involved in targeted killings since 1995 when he murdered a policeman, Nabi Bukhsh. The officer claimed that he along with his accomplices killed officials and personnel of the range and excise police, and workers of various political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi and his own political party.

The suspect was already booked in several cases in different police stations, including those of Jamshed Quarters and PIB Colony.

The SSP said the suspect admitted that he along with his companions killed an education director, Shamim Khan, inside the director education office in Jamshed Quarters. The officer maintained that after carrying out targeted killings, the suspect used to join groups of the Tableeghi Jamaat to escape. He added that most of Sajid’s accomplices had already been killed in police encounters while a few had gone into hiding.

The police also seized a hand grenade and two 30-bore pistols hidden in a location in Jamshed Quarters with the help of information provided by the suspect.

Labourer falls to death

A labourer fell to his death from the tenth floor of a residential building in the Sachal area on Wednesday.

Police officials said 23-year-old Nabeel was working on the tenth floor when he slipped and fell down. He was taken to a nearby private hospital with grievous head injuries where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was later taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took it away without any medico-legal formalities. The police said Nabeel died accidentally and no case had been registered.

Fish vendor found strangled

A fish vendor was found dead in his house in Rehri Goth on Wednesday. Police officials said the incident took place in the limits of the Sukkan police station. Reacting to the information, the police reached the site and inquired about the incident.

According to Sukkan SHO Naik Muhammad Khoso, 21-year-old Siddiq Ali was a fisher vendor and strangled to death as torture marks were found on his body.

He said the initial investigation suggested that the victim’s relatives were behind the incident, but the family was not cooperating with the police. A case would be registered on behalf of the state if the family refused to register the case, he added.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, but the family took away his body without any medico-legal formalities.