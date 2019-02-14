tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
What is the future of the dam fund? Advertisements worth millions of rupees are on air, but the dam fund hasn’t met the expected target. Donations from overseas Pakistanis are also quite nominal.
People haven’t received any satisfying response on the transparency issues that were created when it was found that one of the PM’s advisors is getting the tender for the construction of a dam.
Nazia Hassan ( Rawalpindi )
