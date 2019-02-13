33 quack businesses closed down

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 33 businesses of quacks in the last two days.

Accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police, the PHC enforcement teams inspected 229 treatment centres in eight cities. They closed down 33 outlets where quacks were found treating patients. Seven business of quacks were sealed in Jaranawala, six each in Daska and Nakana Sahab, five in Rawalpindi, four in Vehari and three in Layyah.

visit: The newly-posted Punjab additional inspector general of police, Operations, visited the Operation Wing at Central Police Office here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the Punjab DIG Operations and assistant inspector general (AIG) Operations. The AIG briefed him about the working of the Operation Branch and administrative structure. The additional IGP met all the staff and visited various sections of Operations Branch.

He was also briefed about the problems faced by officers of the branch. He assured that according to the directions of the IG, he would develop better working relationship with the staff. He said he would not only try his best for better coordination of police with the media but also abridge the gulf between the two. He said a mechanism was also being devised to provide factual and timely news to the media.