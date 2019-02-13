Shahbaz asks former greats to help make PSHL successful

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmed on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL) will boost the national game and asked former hockey greats to play their part in making the league successful.

Addressing a press conference here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Tuesday, Shahbaz termed the successful organisation of PSHL crucial for the revival of Pakistan hockey.“We need to make this league successful if we want to see the revival of hockey in Pakistan,” Shahbaz said.

“Players from Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Argentina and England have been invited to play in the PSHL,” he said. “Our young players can also learn a lot by competing alongside these foreign stars.”

He said that Rs100 million is the total estimated cost of staging the PSHL.Shahbaz asked former hockey players to come forward and help make PSHL a successful event through their suggestions.

“Some former players, who are also my seniors, criticize me. But instead of responding in a harsh way, I would like to invite them to play their part and help make PSHL successful,” Shahbaz said.He added that the former players should become mentors for the participating teams in PSHL.

Shahbaz also urged the establishment of four hockey centres in each province to groom the youngsters.“There is an urgent need to establish four hockey centres in each province to groom the young players with the help of experienced coaches and foreign physical training experts,” Shahbaz said. “But for this purpose, the PHF would need funds from the federal government,” he added.

The PHF secretary said that he had also briefed the Senate Standing Committee about the state of national game and steps which need to be taken for its revival.“Due to the current state of hockey in the country, many of the players lack the spirit to represent Pakistan and they prefer to play in foreign professional leagues,” he lamented.

But he hoped that things will get better, while giving an indication that after PSHL, the PHF might invite some of the foreign teams to play international hockey in Pakistan.The FIH Executive Board meeting will be held on March 15. And Shahbaz said that he would try his level best to save Pakistan from harsh sanctions by the FIH.

Meanwhile, PHF associate secretary Ayaz Mehmood also spoke on the occasion and confirmed that he had contacted the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) and asked them to resolve the issues created due to parallel hockey associations in the city.