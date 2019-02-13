Persistent gas crisis causing economic setback, says information adviser

Sindh Information and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that persistent gas crisis has caused a serious setback to the economy of the province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Information adviser said that current gas crisis had once again proved that Sindh was being meted out a step-motherly treatment by the federation. The economy and industry had suffered serious setbacks that poverty and socio-economic backwardness had been on the rise among its people.

Wahab said that the economic and industrial cycle had reached the stage of a virtual standstill. He advised the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that they should once again go through the contents of the Charter of Democracy to ensure the progress of Pakistan.

He said that only real democratic dispensation in the country could ensure the progress of Pakistan as the PTI should not compromise on the democratic system of the country for the sake of its rule in the country for a few days.

The adviser said that all the concerned democratic forces in the country were required to get assembled on a single page as weakening of the democratic values would also weaken the state.

He said that foreign investments were declining with every passing day, the economic structure was in doldrums and the people were forced to lead their lives below the poverty line. It was like an emergency wake-up call for the government to improve its economic policies to serve the masses in best manner.

CM’s letter to PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through a February 7 letter to the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Kann, conveyed his deep concern over the incessant and prolonged gas outages across the province, which, according to him, was the largest contributor to nationwide gas production.

Shah told the prime minister that due to the shortage of gas, the domestic as well as commercial consumers were facing a lot of difficulties in the province of Sindh.

“This is gravely impacting the province’s economy, industries and homes,” the chief minister said and added that the gas suspension to province of Sindh was a violation of Article 158 of the Constitution.

The chief minister further said in his letter that the production of gas from Sindh is between 2700-3000 mmcfd and against that Sui Southern Gas Co is supplying less than 1200 mmcfd to Sindh.

Quoting Article 158 of the Constitution, Shah said that the people of Sindh have priority over the 3000 mmcfd of gas produced in Sindh.

He requested the prime minister to intervene in the matter and direct concerned ministry for a regular supply of gas to the Sindh province as per their requirement and in line with Article 158 of the Constitution.