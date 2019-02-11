1,386 motorbikes impounded

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police seized arms and drugs during checking of vehicles and persons in a crackdown in the last week.

Dolphin Squad and PRU seized 19 pistols, three rifles and one pump action. They also extended help to more than 1,129 people on roads. They checked 102,000 people, more than 164,000 motorbikes and 21,000 other vehicles.

During the last week, they impounded 1,386 motorbikes and eight other vehicles in different police stations due to incomplete documents. They showed immediate response to all 1,741 calls received on helpline 15. They recovered two cars, 32 bikes, nine mobile phones and more than Rs 62,000 from criminals.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 19 persons for violating the laws on wheelie, 138 for kite flying and four for violating Fire Arms Act. The police seized bottles of liquor and more than 400 gram charas from the arrested criminals.

transferred: The Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers. Ahmad Lateef has been posted as additional IG, Punjab Highway Patrol, Lahore; Ghulam Rasul Zahid as additional IG, Logistic and Procurement, Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab; Inam Ghani as additional IG Operations, CPO; Fiaz Ahmad as DIG Investigation Monitoring, Investigation Branch Punjab and Dr Suleman Sultan has been posted as DIG Training, CPO.