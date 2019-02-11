close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

174 arrested for kite flying

Lahore

February 11, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested 174 persons on charges of flying kites on Sunday.

At least 38 persons were arrested by City division police, 69 by Cantt division police, 41 by Model Town division police, nine by Iqbal Town division police, eight by Civil Lines division police and 9 persons were arrested by Sadr division police on charges of kite flying.

POs arrestedPunjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 311 criminals, including 126 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams also seized 1961 littre liquor, 23,227 grams charas, five Kalashnikovs, six rifles, nine guns, 49 pistols and 398 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

