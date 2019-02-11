close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
Pakistani engineer killed in Afghanistan

WANA: Unidentified armed men gunned down a Pakistani engineer in Afghanistan on Sunday.

According to details Engineer Nooruddin hailing from North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who was on visit to Afghanistan for some personal engagements was killed by unknown miscreants in Wardak province. Target killing incidents are on the rise in Eastern provinces of Afghanistan as three NDS personnel and a Pakistani contractor have been killed during the ongoing month.

