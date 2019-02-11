JUI-S leader says US facing defeat in Afghanistan

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S)’s newly chosen head Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani said on Sunday that they would spare no effort to promote the vision and accomplish the mission of late Maulana Samiul Haq.

He was talking to reporters after a meeting of the JUI-S Majlis-i-Shura at Darul Uloom-i-Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

The meeting unanimously appointed Maulana Hamidul Haq, the son of Maulana Samiul Haq who was killed in Rawalpindi last year, as head of the party for a constitutional term. Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Hamidul Haq said he would reorganise the party across the country. He said all conspiracies against Islam and Pakistan would be foiled. “We will protect and defend the Islamic provisions of the constitution,” he added.

Maulana Hamidul Haqqani claimed that the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan had proved that the struggle for the freedom cannot be suppressed with force. He said the Taliban who followed the political ideology of Maulana Samiul Haq defeated the US-led Nato forces in Afghanistan. He said that the JUI-S believed that ‘jihad’ was the only way for the success of the freedom movements. He urged the US to shun its arrogance and announce a date for the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan.

Turning to the prevailing political situation in the country, he said that Pakistan was faced with a host of challenges. He called for holding a national conference to come up with a strategy to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. Earlier, the JUI-S leaders vowed to continue the mission of the slain party leader Maulana Samiul Haq. They vowed to foil all efforts to make the country a secular state and assured cooperation to the new party head Maulana Hamidul Haq.

The meeting’s participants also demanded the government to bring the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq to justice. They said that anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan elements were behind his assassination.

Maulana Samiul Haq was assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi in November last year. Maulana Hamidul Haq was leading the party as acting head since then.