Govt can’t be toppled on anybody’s wish: Zartaj

LAHORE: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the PTI government could not be toppled on anybody’s wish, adding that the incumbent government would complete its five-year term and with the grace of Allah Almighty it would again come to power for another five years.

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for betterment of various sectors including human investment, tourism, youth and culture. She was talking to the media after inaugurating an exhibition, held to pay tributes to Syed Sadequain Ahmad Naqvi, renowned calligrapher and painter, on his 32nd death anniversary. She said, "Sadequain do not need any recognition but when we talk about him, we get recognised."

Sadequain’s painting, Arz-o-Samawat, his murals, his illustrations of classical Urdu literature, especially the poetry of Ghalib, Iqbal and Faiz on canvas needed to be projected at international level, she added.

Lahore Museum is best place for today’s event as it would help revive museum as well, she added. The state minister said that youngsters should visit museum as it was the best way to get familiar with art and history of the country. "A nation, which forgets its language, culture and does not remember its legends, it becomes tongueless", she added.

Zartaj further said that artists were our face, our identity as they project Pakistan through their work. She said there was need to promote positivity, adding that Pakistan is now open and it was essential to show country’s hospitality to the world. To a question, she said as Abdul Aleem Khan set an example through his resignation, Shahbaz Sharif should also resign from the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee. —APP