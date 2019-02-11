Indian troops martyr 5 more Kashmiris in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) on Sunday. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kellam area of the Kulgam district. The operation was jointly launched by the personnel of Indian army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police. The troops also destroyed a house during the ongoing operation.

The authorities suspended mobile phone and Internet services in the district. Train services have also been suspended in South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were injured when troops fired pellets on protesters in Kellam village of Kulgam district. The injured were shifted to Kulgam district hospital for treatment. They were protesting against the operation and subsequent killing of the youth by the Indian forces in the area.