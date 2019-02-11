Lahore Police victorious Nazir Sr Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Police Club beat Bostan Gymkhana by 4 wickets in a match of the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Railway Allama Iqbal Isntitute Ground
Scores: Bostan Gymkhana 174 (Ayaz Baig 42, Shahzaib 34, Faheem Khan 33, Abdul Rehman 3/41, Ammad Butt 2/24, Niaz 2/30). Lahore Police Club 175/6 (Sharafat 43, Dilawar Bhatti 36, Mubashar 31, Zihaib 30, Ali Riaz 3/39, Ashar Rashid 2/44).
LAHORE: Lahore Police Club beat Bostan Gymkhana by 4 wickets in a match of the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Railway Allama Iqbal Isntitute Ground
Scores: Bostan Gymkhana 174 (Ayaz Baig 42, Shahzaib 34, Faheem Khan 33, Abdul Rehman 3/41, Ammad Butt 2/24, Niaz 2/30). Lahore Police Club 175/6 (Sharafat 43, Dilawar Bhatti 36, Mubashar 31, Zihaib 30, Ali Riaz 3/39, Ashar Rashid 2/44).