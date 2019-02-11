close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Lahore Police victorious Nazir Sr Cricket

Sports

February 11, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore Police Club beat Bostan Gymkhana by 4 wickets in a match of the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Railway Allama Iqbal Isntitute Ground

Scores: Bostan Gymkhana 174 (Ayaz Baig 42, Shahzaib 34, Faheem Khan 33, Abdul Rehman 3/41, Ammad Butt 2/24, Niaz 2/30). Lahore Police Club 175/6 (Sharafat 43, Dilawar Bhatti 36, Mubashar 31, Zihaib 30, Ali Riaz 3/39, Ashar Rashid 2/44).

