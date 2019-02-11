Railways Inter-Division Cricket begins today

LAHORE: Two matches will be played on the opening day of Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Cricket Championship simultaneously at Railway Stadium and Mughalpura Institute ground here from Monday.

President Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) Shahid Aziz will inaugurate the Championship at the Railway Stadium. In all 9 divisions of Pakistan Railways I.e. Quetta, Sukkur, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Mughalpura Workshops, Pakistan Railways Police, Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been divided into two pools for the 6-day Championship. Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Railways Police and Mughalpura Workshops have been placed in Group-A. Peshawar, Sukkur, Lahore, and Karachi have been placed in Group-B. Semifinals shall be played on February 15 and final will be played on February 16. All matches will be of 40 overs duration.

Monday’s matches: Peshawar vs Sukkur at Railway Stadium; Multan vs Quetta at the Mughalpura institute Ground.