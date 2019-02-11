close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Railways Inter-Division Cricket begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

LAHORE: Two matches will be played on the opening day of Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Cricket Championship simultaneously at Railway Stadium and Mughalpura Institute ground here from Monday.

President Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) Shahid Aziz will inaugurate the Championship at the Railway Stadium. In all 9 divisions of Pakistan Railways I.e. Quetta, Sukkur, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Mughalpura Workshops, Pakistan Railways Police, Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been divided into two pools for the 6-day Championship. Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Railways Police and Mughalpura Workshops have been placed in Group-A. Peshawar, Sukkur, Lahore, and Karachi have been placed in Group-B. Semifinals shall be played on February 15 and final will be played on February 16. All matches will be of 40 overs duration.

Monday’s matches: Peshawar vs Sukkur at Railway Stadium; Multan vs Quetta at the Mughalpura institute Ground.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports