Smugglers kill wildlife guard in Kohat

KOHAT: Alleged drug smugglers on Sunday killed a wildlife guard and injured another near the Mangara Safari Park, sources said on Sunday.

A group of three smugglers were trying to smuggle hashish when wildlife guards signalled them to stop. The smugglers opened fire, killing one guard and injuring another.

The slain was identified as Waqarul Haq belonging to Bilitang in Kohat. The injured was named Naseem Shah hailing from Sheikhan. He was taken to the Kohat Divisional Headquarters Hospital.

After the incident, the police chased the smugglers and arrested one of them. The arrested accused, Shahid Khan, was shifted to the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station. The cops recovered a pistol and one-kilogram hashish from him. The police conducted a raid to arrest the fleeing accomplices of the accused.