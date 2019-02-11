close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Smugglers kill wildlife guard in Kohat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

KOHAT: Alleged drug smugglers on Sunday killed a wildlife guard and injured another near the Mangara Safari Park, sources said on Sunday.

A group of three smugglers were trying to smuggle hashish when wildlife guards signalled them to stop. The smugglers opened fire, killing one guard and injuring another.

The slain was identified as Waqarul Haq belonging to Bilitang in Kohat. The injured was named Naseem Shah hailing from Sheikhan. He was taken to the Kohat Divisional Headquarters Hospital.

After the incident, the police chased the smugglers and arrested one of them. The arrested accused, Shahid Khan, was shifted to the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station. The cops recovered a pistol and one-kilogram hashish from him. The police conducted a raid to arrest the fleeing accomplices of the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar