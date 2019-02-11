close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

‘Academic ties with Morocco to be improved’

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will take measures to develop academic relations with Morocco in order to promote higher education and collaborative research between higher education institutions of both the countries.

This was stated by Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri in a meeting with Mohamed Karmoune, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan during his visit to the Commission Secretariat. He said HEC will build linkages with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Morocco through the Embassy of Morocco in Islamabad. He stressed the need for initiating faculty and student exchange programmes between the Pakistani and Moroccan universities. The Ambassador underlined that Pakistan and Morocco enjoy friendly relations and there are a number of areas, including education, which can help further strengthen the bilateral relations. He observed that distance between the two countries is no longer a problem amidst the presence of technology. Dr. Banuri, who also has additional charge of Coordinator General COMSTECH, emphasized on endeavours to embark upon programmes for promotion of science and technology among OIC member countries.

He said HEC has active interaction with ISESCO, Rabat which need to be further mobilised to boost bilateral academic relations. He said Pakistani and Moroccan universities need to be encouraged to collaborate.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad