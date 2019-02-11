Islamic coalition military team arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition led by General (retd) Raheel Sharif arrived in Islamabad on late Sunday.

This is the maiden visit of the Islamic Military Coalitionto Pakistan and the delegation will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the chairman Senate, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and civil and military leaders during its two-day visit.

The delegation is expected to discuss the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan. It will also discuss the strategy to counter terrorism with political and military leaderships of Pakistan.