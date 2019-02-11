Woman dies in mysterious circumstances in Paposh Nagar

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances from her house in Paposh Nagar area in District Central of Karachi on Sunday.

According to police officials, a woman was found from her house located at Khyber Colony within the jurisdiction of Paposh Nagar police station. Rescuers reached the site and shifted the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

She was later identified as 26-year-old Shahana, wife of Rasheed. Following the incident, police officials also reached the site and inquired about the incident. According to Paposh Nagar SHO Khalid Mughal, the woman used to live alone in a house and was sick, adding that no element which could suggest that the woman was murder was found from the crime scene while the police believed that the woman died of natural death while further invstigation was underway. Her body was later handed over to her heiers for burial process.

Elderly man found dead

A man was found dead from Ahsanabad area within the limits of Site Superhighway police station under mysterious circumstances. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased person was later identified as 60-year-old Amir Din, son of Naseeruddin. Deceased hailed from Thatta. Police officials said that the nature of his death is yet to be ascertained. The body was later handed over to his family for burial process.

Drug addict found dead

A young man was found dead from sector 6 in Orangi Town. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. His body was later shifted to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification purpose. Police officials said that deceased was drug addict and apparently died of over douse of drugs. No case has been registered.

Man shot in Orangi Town

A 35-year-old man identified as Shafiqur Rehman, son of Usman, was shot and injured by unidentified suspects riding a motorcycle in Sector 11.5 in Orangi Town within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station.

The injured person was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials said that the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Man injured

Mudasir, 32, son of Nazeer, was injured during aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in Firdous Charlie near Ghani Glass Company within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. The injured person was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Six shops gutted

Six shops were gutted by fire in the upmarket Clifton neighbourhood on Sunday. The shops were located on the ground floor of a residential building in Block-2.

Reacting on the information received, two fire engines were initially despatched to the site of the blaze to extinguish it. Later, however, four more trucks were sent to the scene because the firefighters that had reached there first had been unable to douse the fire.

According to the fire brigade spokesman, the fire had erupted at one of the shops and quickly spread to the others. He said the firefighters had been able to extinguish the fire with the hectic efforts of two-and-a-half hours.

He also said that the residents of the apartment building were immediately evacuated to avoid any untoward incident. The fire caused losses of millions of rupees, as all the six shops were destroyed by the fire, he added. He said that the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but apparently the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Fortunately, however, no loss of life was reported because of the blaze, he added.