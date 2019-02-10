‘PSL an ideal tournament to find versatile cricketers’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament has great significance for the future of Pakistan cricket.

This event provides wonderful opportunity to emerging cricketers to improve their cricketing skills while playing alongside top cricketers of the world; these views were expressed by Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar while talking to ‘The News’ on the eve of PSL’s 4th edition on Saturday.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said India, Australia and other countries have discovered amazing potential in every department of the game through their respective T20 leagues and now Pakistan is also enjoying the same advantage.

“Pakistan has so far organized three editions of PSL quite successfully. The participation of world’s top cricketers played key role in establishing the healthy reputation of PSL in sports world,” he added.

Sarwar believed that Pakistan will get plenty of young talented and versatile players through Pakistan Super League matches. “After playing competitive cricket matches at Pakistan grounds, obviously, the confidence of other international teams and players will be boosted to a high level,” he opined.

Answering a question, Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab will extend every kind of cooperation for the holding of PSL-4 matches scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium on March 9, 10 and 12, 2019.

“PSL matches in Lahore and Karachi will definitely prove to be a good omen for the future of cricket in

Pakistan”.

He said Punjab govt will make excellent arrangements for Lahore matches of PSL. “A make-shift hospital will be established at National Hockey Stadium to cope with any emergency,” he elaborated.

He said Punjab govt will also provide top level security and make best administrative arrangements on the occasion of upcoming three PSL matches at Lahore.

Replying a query, Sarwar informed that SBP has a modern CCTV Camera system through which we can witness every movement in the Nishtar Park.

“The CCTV security cameras are being operated in a control room established in the SBP office”.

Our security Control Room has world’s latest software system. “Now we can identify any individual who is moving in any part of Nishtar Park Sports Complex through face capturing system. This system has also the ability to capture the number of any vehicle moving in the surroundings of Nishtar Park Sports Complex,” he elaborated.

Sarwar expressed his hope that more international teams will tour Pakistan after the PSL matches at Lahore and Karachi.

“Pakistan has already hosted several international teams including West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Kenya and World XI in recent years and it is a big proof of improved security situation in Pakistan,” he explained.

“The recent visits of various international sports teams are a message for rest of the world that Pakistan is a safe country and the reluctant sports teams of the world must visit Pakistan without any hesitation,” he asserted.