PHC trains 293 physicians

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission had trained 293 healthcare service providers on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) during the last week.

These HCSPs included 27 general practitioners, 99 homoeopathic doctors and 167 hakeems from Bhakkar, Layyah and Lodharan districts. They were trained on their respective MSDS in separate sessions. Deputy Directors (Trainings) Dr Shafiqur-Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Ali and Hakeem Farooqul-Hassan were the trainers. They trained the HCSPs about the continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, record keeping of patients.