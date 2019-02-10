Call to create awareness of heart diseases

LAHORE Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab has said awareness among masses on cardiac disease was vital so that increasingly diseases of diabetes, blood pressure and heart could be controlled.

He was addressing a workshop on cardiac life support held at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, Lahore General Hospital.

Prof Tayyab said sub-standard eatables, environmental pollution and changing lifestyles were main reasons behind increase in the number of heart patients.

Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said such workshops helped young doctors about the modern techniques and latest research in medical field which would also benefit the patients.

He also participated in the demonstration of dummy bodies for the CPR process and appreciated the senior doctors’ working.

Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahud-Din urged people to adopt precautionary measures to avoid expensive medical treatments.

Course director Prof Dr Tahir Siddique, chief organiser Dr Kashif Aziz Ahmed and Prof Farah Shafi also addressed the workshop. Dr Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Fatima Hamdani, Dr Muhammad Maqsood, Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Dr Samsam Mushtaq, Dr Sabira Sharif, Dr Faizur Rasool, Dr Maryam Khalid, Dr Sheraz Anjum and Dr Sohaib Akbar also attended the workshop.

PSPA performance reviewed: Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice-Chairman Asjad Ali Malhi, who has recently assumed the charge, chaired a meeting and reviewed the progress of the authority.

He appreciated the efforts of PSPA and said we would be striving hard to uplift the performance of PASPA. He said, “PTI is committed to serve the underprivileged and to provide them with the best of financial assistance”.

He said he has found PSPA a vibrant organization serving the real purpose of social protection.

Alike government’s preference to work for welfare of poor and invest in human capital, his view to protect the poorest of the poor and uplift the underprivileged and vulnerable groups of the province is also in align with the mandate authority is entrusted with. He has shown commitment to take further initiatives for the welfare of the poor.