40 held for involvement in 21 blind murder cases

Islamabad : Islamabad Police arrested 40 persons during the previous year for their alleged involvement in 21 blind murder cases and submitted their challans in relevant courts after completion of investigation, a police source said.

According to details, Saddar Zone police nabbed 15 persons for their alleged involvement in eight blind murder cases, Rural Zone police held 17 persons for involvement in eight blind murders, Industrial area Zone police nabbed six persons involved in four blind murder cases while City Zone police traced one blind murder and nabbed two persons in connection with this cases.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has directed heads of all police stations of Islamabad to resolve murder cases on immediate basis and provide relief to the families of victims.

He in his directions said that there is no alternate to life however, it is the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

He directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits.

The SSP Islamabad has also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.