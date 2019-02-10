close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 10, 2019

40 held for involvement in 21 blind murder cases

Islamabad

A
APP
February 10, 2019

Islamabad : Islamabad Police arrested 40 persons during the previous year for their alleged involvement in 21 blind murder cases and submitted their challans in relevant courts after completion of investigation, a police source said.

According to details, Saddar Zone police nabbed 15 persons for their alleged involvement in eight blind murder cases, Rural Zone police held 17 persons for involvement in eight blind murders, Industrial area Zone police nabbed six persons involved in four blind murder cases while City Zone police traced one blind murder and nabbed two persons in connection with this cases.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has directed heads of all police stations of Islamabad to resolve murder cases on immediate basis and provide relief to the families of victims.

He in his directions said that there is no alternate to life however, it is the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

He directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits.

The SSP Islamabad has also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad