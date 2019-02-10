Wahab censures PM’s directive of forensic audit of three hospitals

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab has castigated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his recent directive to conduct a forensic audit of the three major public sector hospitals in the city, which have been recently transferred to the federal government by the apex judiciary.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Wahab said the directive of the PM was nothing but an act of political victimisation.

The three hospitals of the city, the administrative control of which has been given back to the federal government, are the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

The information adviser said it was not a wise strategy of the prime minister and his cronies to further the agenda of victimisation of their political opponents.

The superb performance of the three hospitals is known to everyone, Wahab claimed, adding that there was no reason to order the forensic audit of the health facilities as the federal authorities concerned had also appreciated how the hospitals were functioning.

Wahab also implied that the Sindh government was not fearing the PM’s directive by saying that the federal government could conduct the forensic audit of the three hospitals anytime.

He said people not just from Karachi or other areas of Sindh but also from all over the country had been receiving treatment at the JPMC, NICVD and NICH.

According to the information adviser, the state of the three health facilities was quite unsatisfactory before they were handed over to the Sindh government after the 18th constitutional amendment. However, as the provincial government got their control, their performance was appreciated by people across the country, he said.

Wahab said such moves by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership showed that the party wanted to impose a mode of government in the country similar to the monarchy.