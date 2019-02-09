Khadim Rizvi, others’ remand extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended judicial remand of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others by February 18, earlier booked on sedition and terrorism charges by Civil Lines police. The police produced TLP leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Afzal Qadri, Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, Farooqul Hasan, Shafqat Jamil and Waheed Noor before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of the law enforcements were deployed to secure the court premises. The court has extended 10-day judicial remand of the accused persons. The government had taken Khadim Rizvi and others in protective custody on November 23, 2018 from Lahore. Later, a letter was written to Home Department by the Civil Lines police stating that the accused were nominated in a case and their custody was required to carry out investigations. The Home Department while responding to the letter ended the detention of the accused and handed them over to Civil Lines police who earlier produced them before the court for their physical remand which ended on January 22. The case was registered against the accused on October 30. The TLP leaders had given a call of protests against the acquittal of blasphemy accused Aasia Masih. During the protests, the protesters blocked roads, forced markets to shut down and damaged private and public property in various incidents.