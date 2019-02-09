Four of family die of gas suffocation in Quetta

QUETTA: Four members of a family died while three others fell unconscious of gas suffocation at Pashtunabad area of Quetta on Friday. According to police sources, the victims forget to switch off gas heater before going to sleep at their room due to cold weather. As the oxygen of the room was consumed, father, along with his three children, lost their lives and three others fell unconscious due to the leakage of gas in the house.

Police team reached the site after receiving information of the incident and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital, Quetta. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completing of medical legal formalities.