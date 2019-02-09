close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 9, 2019

NH&MP save lives after oil tanker overturns

Islamabad

February 9, 2019

Islamabad: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) carried out an operation for 13 continuous hours to save the precious lives of road users after an oil tanker turned turtle near Sangjani, Taxila, says a press release.

In Beat -04 N-5 North-I near Sangjani (Taxila), an oil tanker, carrying 54,000 litres Hi-Octane fuel, turned turtle. It was very dangerous situation as oil was leaking and could have led to any major untoward mishap. However, the officers of Beat 04 Taxila secured the scene timely to save the precious lives of road users. Keeping in view the performance of the officers, Additional Inspector General (North Region) Abbas Hussain Malik awarded commendation certificate class-I to the officers who dealt with the incident efficiently.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad