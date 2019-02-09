NH&MP save lives after oil tanker overturns

Islamabad: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) carried out an operation for 13 continuous hours to save the precious lives of road users after an oil tanker turned turtle near Sangjani, Taxila, says a press release.

In Beat -04 N-5 North-I near Sangjani (Taxila), an oil tanker, carrying 54,000 litres Hi-Octane fuel, turned turtle. It was very dangerous situation as oil was leaking and could have led to any major untoward mishap. However, the officers of Beat 04 Taxila secured the scene timely to save the precious lives of road users. Keeping in view the performance of the officers, Additional Inspector General (North Region) Abbas Hussain Malik awarded commendation certificate class-I to the officers who dealt with the incident efficiently.