‘Low presence of students in wildlife awareness sessions deplorable’

Islamabad: The education centre of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) deplores low participation of students in awareness sessions conducted to educate students especially of public schools about the national park, wildlife and flora existing at the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Talking to this agency, Assistant Director Sakhawat Ali said that the board was observing meek participation of public schools in its training sessions as the Federal Directorate of Education rules bar them from participating in such activities.

Sakahawat said, “IWMB conducts tree identification, birds view, animal footprint identification and other creative activities for children. The students are also taught to capture animal footprints through plaster of Paris which develops into decoration piece or artefact.”

He added that the board conducted a drawing competition for public school students in the vicinity of MHNP where out of total 40 schools around 160 students, approximately 4 each participated in the competition.

“The FDE had debarred the public schools from field visits and it was a hurdle to get the students involved in healthy, innovative and informative activities,” he said. IWMB’s next campaign was to create awareness among the school students to prevent forest fires in Talhar and Gokina areas of MHNP, adding various discussion sessions would be held to acquaint the students about the hazards and impacts of forest fire over wildlife and environment, Sakhawat Ali informed. “It is quite progressive exercise to involve students for national park conservation endeavours as they will take the message not only to their families rather the entire society,” he remarked.