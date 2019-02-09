Students learn about police’s functions

Islamabad: Students of Headstart School visited the Police Lines Headquarters here along with parents and teachers and learned about the police's functions.

The visit took place on the invitation of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. The relevant staff members briefed visitors in the auditorium about the policemen's job from law enforcement to crime control to peacekeeping, and about how they work.

They expressed the hope that the visit would contribute to the police's on-going efforts meant for improving their image in the people's eyes. A documentary on traffic laws was also screened on the occasion.

SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Headquarters) Muhammad Aamir Niazi and staff officer to the IGP Islamabad Khalid Mehmood Awan were also in attendance.

The children later visited the office of the inspector general of police, Islamabad, and put questions to him regarding the police. The IGP asked them if they liked the police. The children replied in affirmative.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan also asked visitors about their future plans and was pleasantly surprised to learn that most of them wanted to join the police as a profession. He said he was hopeful that the visit, especially healthy and interactive session with the policemen, would create love and affection for police among children.