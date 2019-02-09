Hearing in DRAP’s CEO appointment case adjourned

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned the details of departmental inquiry report against the petitioner who challenged the appointment of chief executive officer (CEO) Drugs Regulator Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and adjourned case till coming Wednesday. Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a petition filed by Deputy Director DRAP Dr Obail challenging the appointment of DRAP’s head. On a query of bench during hearing, the official of DRAP informed the bench that there was a departmental inquiry report under process against the petitioner. The bench remarked that it was a strange practice that the employee who faced any inquiry used to challenge the appointment of department’s head. The court sought the details of inquiry report from DRAP on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.