Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

HEC Invites applications for overseas PhD scholarships

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has invited applications from outstanding Pakistani and AJK nationals by February 18, 2019 for PhD scholarships in various fields.

The scholarships will be awarded for Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 session in the HEC-identi ed top-ranked universities of advanced countries. Applicants are required to submit online application through HEC’s e-portal i.e. eportal.hec.gov.pk. Candidates must have a minimum quali cation of MS, MPhil, ME or equivalent. Candidates with more than one second division in academic career are not eligible. Similarly, they should have minimum CGPA 3.0 out of 4.0 in the semester system or first division in the annual system in MS, MPhil, ME, equivalent degree.

Maximum age of a candidate on the closing dates for full-time regular faculty members of public sector universities/colleges and employees of the public sector R&D organisations is 40 years, while 35 years for all others. Besides, candidates must obtain minimum 70 per cent marks in HEC Aptitude Test (HAT).

