close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 9, 2019

227 absconders arrested during on-going year

Islamabad

A
APP
February 9, 2019

Islamabad: The Police apprehended 227 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders during the on-going year in special crackdown against those criminals being at large after their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature, the police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that special teams were constituted by Zonal SPs which arrested227 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders during the on-going year. Saddar Zone police arrested 76 such absconders followed by City Zone police (64) Rural Zone (50) and Industrial area police (37). He said that SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed further directed to continue this on-going crackdown and he would review himself performance report of each police station in this regard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad