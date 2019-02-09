227 absconders arrested during on-going year

Islamabad: The Police apprehended 227 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders during the on-going year in special crackdown against those criminals being at large after their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature, the police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that special teams were constituted by Zonal SPs which arrested227 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders during the on-going year. Saddar Zone police arrested 76 such absconders followed by City Zone police (64) Rural Zone (50) and Industrial area police (37). He said that SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed further directed to continue this on-going crackdown and he would review himself performance report of each police station in this regard.