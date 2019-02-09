Mansehra by-poll (shoulder): PPP leader terms uplift package violation of election laws (Main)

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has said that Rs10 billion development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Hazara division ahead of the by-election in PK-30 constituency is a violation of the Election Act 2017.
"The prime minister knows that by-election is being held in PK-30, Mansehra-1, but even then he approved Rs10 billion development package for Hazara," Humayun told a joint news conference along with office-bearers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz here on Friday.
Former PPP provincial minister Shuja Salim Khan, divisional president Malik Abdul Waheed and former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Qasim Shah and district president Zafar Mehmood also addressed the news conference.
The PPP provincial president announced to support PML-N contender Mazhar Ali Qasim against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf aspirant Ahmad Hussain Shah. "The opposition parties are unanimous that Imran Khan's government is not good for the country," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, PML-N office-bearers criticised the federal and provincial governments for 'using government machinery' for canvassing in the by-election scheduled to be held on February 26 this year.
