Mansehra by-poll (shoulder): PPP leader terms uplift package violation of election laws (Main)

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has said that Rs10 billion development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Hazara division ahead of the by-election in PK-30 constituency is a violation of the Election Act 2017.

"The prime minister knows that by-election is being held in PK-30, Mansehra-1, but even then he approved Rs10 billion development package for Hazara," Humayun told a joint news conference along with office-bearers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz here on Friday.

Former PPP provincial minister Shuja Salim Khan, divisional president Malik Abdul Waheed and former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Qasim Shah and district president Zafar Mehmood also addressed the news conference.

The PPP provincial president announced to support PML-N contender Mazhar Ali Qasim against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf aspirant Ahmad Hussain Shah. "The opposition parties are unanimous that Imran Khan's government is not good for the country," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N office-bearers criticised the federal and provincial governments for 'using government machinery' for canvassing in the by-election scheduled to be held on February 26 this year.