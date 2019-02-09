Two property dealers killed for resisting robbery bid

Two property dealers were gunned down for resisting a robbery bid in Sohrab Goth on Friday. The incident took place in Quetta Town in the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. Police Officials said at least the armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the victims over offering resistance to a robbery bid.

Following the incident, rescuers reached the site and shifted 40-year-old Wali Khan and 45-year-old Amanuddin to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The Police said that the victims after withdrawing cash from two different banks were going somewhere by a motorcycle when the robbers intercepted them and tried to loot cash. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime. The Police found empty shells of the pistol used in the incident. A case has been registered while further investigation is underway.

Woman shot, injured

A woman was injured on Friday in the North Karachi area after she was shot by unidentified robbers for offering resistance during an attempted mugging.

According to police officials, the muggers opened fire on the woman when she tried to resist the robbery bid in North Karachi Sector 11A within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station. The suspects managed to flee after shooting her. The injured woman was identified as 48-year-old Asma, wife of Khalid. She was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Man injured

A 35-year-old man, Muhammad Riaz, son of Sher Muhammad, was injured when he was allegedly shot by a suspect, Niaz, at Niazi Muhallah in Macchar Colony within the limits of the Docks police station. The suspect fled the scene after the incident. According to police officials, the firing apparently took place due to a personal enmity while further investigations are under way.

197 errant drivers held

Karachi traffic police on Friday arrested over 197 people during a special campaign against the wrong-way goers on the city’s thoroughfares. According to a traffic police spokesperson, the cases against the arrested people were registered under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The action against the wrong-way goers was started on the directives of DIG Traffic Javed Ali Maher.

The DIG in a press statement said that such steps were important to protect the lives of the citizens. He also appealed to the drivers to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations.