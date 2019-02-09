Sindh Whites win Kashmir Day sepak-takraw boys event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Whites were crowned champions of the boys’ event while Sindh Greens won the crown of the girls’ event of the Kashmir Day sepak-takraw tournament here at North Karachi Gymkhana the other day.
In boys’ event, Sindh Whites defeated Sindh Greens 21-10, 16-21, 21-15 in the final. Sindh Blues overpowered Sindh Reds 21-18, 21-9 to claim the third place in the seven-team event.In the girls’ event final, Sindh Greens overwhelmed Sindh Whites 21-15, 21-10. Only three teams participated in the competition.
