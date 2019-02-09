Prank calls

Yesterday (February 8, 2019) at 10.10am, I received a telephone call from an unknown number. The caller told me that he was a SBP representative. He asked me for some sensitive information of my account.

I lodged written complaints with the FIA cybercrime desk at their official email address, but my emails remained undelivered. I called the available phone number and was told to visit the office. I was disappointed to see a lukewarm response on such a grave matter.

AJ Malik

Rawalpindi