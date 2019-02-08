LHC suspends warrants for ex-CJ’s son-in-law

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended an accountability court’s order regarding declaring former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s son-in-law a proclaimed offender and issuance of his arrest warrants in a housing scheme scam.

Ifra Murtaza, daughter of Justice (R) Iftikhar, pleaded through counsel Asad Manzoor Butt that the NAB got her husband Murtaza Amjad declared a proclaimed offender by a court and later arrested him from Dubai through Interpol.

He pointed out that Murtaza Amjad since then had not been produced before any court of law. The counsel asked the bench to declare the arrest of the petitioner’s husband illegal and order the NAB to release him immediately.

Opposing the petition, NAB prosecutor pleaded that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner was not an aggrieved party to the case. The bench suspended the orders and summoned investigation officer to appear in person on February 19.