Emery urges Arsenal to end away-day blues

LONDON: Unai Emery admits Arsenal have no excuse for failing to improve their wretched away record when they face lowly Huddersfield on Saturday.

Emery’s side have lost their past three away games in the Premier League including a 3-1 loss at Manchester City last weekend.With defeats at Southampton and West Ham among the other low-lights of Arsenal’s travel-sick season, the thought of losing to bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium is too much for Emery to stomach.

A 2-1 win at Bournemouth on November 25 was the last time Emery’s side took three points on the road.Asked on Thursday if a win this weekend was essential, Emery told reporters: “Yes. We started very well away, changing our mentality, but now we need to recover this confidence, to recover this performance.“For us as well, away games have been a challenge and each match is a new challenge.”