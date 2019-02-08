National Games in doldrums

KARACHI: The efforts of Balochistan government to conduct the 33rd National Games seem to have lost strength as no marked progress has been seen towards holding the premier biennial domestic spectacle so far.

Sources said Balochistan Sports Board (BSB) Director General Ali Gul Kurd had been transferred one week ago and no one has been appointed in his place. The sources said that two people had been offered the post but they refused to accept it.

The sources said that a hefty amount had been spent for National Games already, so nobody was interested in the post ahead of the spectacle for fear of facing accountability.The sources said that sports secretary had also been transferred a few days ago and that place was also vacant.

These things have affected the preparations for the Games, which are to be held in the middle of April.The sources said that 90 percent venues had been completed. “If the spectacle was not held in April then it would be a big issue as in May Ramadan will begin,” a source said.

In the general council meeting of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) held last month in Lahore, Balochistan’s secretary sports had informed the house that the venues were ready and the NOC would be invited to inspect them.

However, a source said that the POA has been told to wait till next week as the weather in Quetta was too cold.The competitions have been postponed several times due to security and financial issues. This correspondent tried to contact the POA secretary Khalid Mehmood but he did not receive the call.The last National Games were held in 2012 in Lahore.