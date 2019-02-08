Ex-CJP son’s application: SC says Pemra has yet to confirm video

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted two weeks time to Bahria chief executive Town Malik Riaz for submitting unconditional apology in a contempt of court case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, heard the contempt matter against Malik Riaz for holding contemptuous press conference against ex-CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry pertaining to a business deal with Arsalan Iftikhar. Ex_CJP’s son Arsalan Iftikhar had filed the plea against Riaz

His lawyer the other day had filed a petition seek adjournment for 12 weeks. The lawyer informed the court that Malik Riaz is unwell and having medical treatment in London. The doctors will operate on him and it will take him at least 12 weeks to recover.

The CJP said that Malik Riaz has not filed any application in this regard, asking the counsel to file proper application. Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman, new prosecutor general in this case, said that there is no need of the witnesses as the accused (Malik Riaz) is not denying the press conference. The chief justice said if the video recording of the press conference is not denied then it is sufficient material in this case.

Prima facie the case is made out, the bench noted. The CJP said that Pemra has yet to confirm the authenticity of the video. Meanwhile, the court directed the counsel to submit within two weeks, unconditional apology of Malik Riaz and adjourned hearing until February 21.