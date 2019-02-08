Ghani’s tweet: It’s ‘gross interference’ in Pak affairs

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday rejected a tweet by the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about Pakistan and asked him to focus on the issues facing his people. Terming Ghani’s statement “irresponsible”, Qureshi called it a “gross interference” in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

He further said the Afghan leadership needs to focus on "long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people". “We reject the tweet by President Ashraf Ghani. Such irresponsible statements are only gross interference. Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people,” the foreign minister posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, taking exception to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s tweet about alleged violence perpetrated against protesters in the KP and Balochistan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday termed it highly irresponsible, outrageous, gross interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan and against the norms of internationally-recognised principles of inter-state relations.

In a statement, Asad said such indiscretions could affect efforts currently underway to create bonhomie between the two countries.

“Instead of pointing a finger at Pakistan Ashraf Ghani is better advised to focus on resolving the problems of his own people and finding solutions to the intractable issues confronting his country,” he said.

The Speaker said Pakistan as a frontline state in the war against terrorism had suffered the most and her credentials as an honest peace-facilitator and supporter of the reconciliation process in Afghanistan were beyond any reproach. “The role it has played in facilitating talks between the US and Taliban has received worldwide acclaim and appreciation,” he added.

Asad said Pakistan was committed to promoting peace in Afghanistan and eliminating terrorism. “It is hoped that the Afghan president would be more discreet while making such observations about Pakistan and keep in view the diplomatic norms that govern inter-state relations,” he concluded.