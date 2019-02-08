It’s all about money

Private education institutions operate on a for-profit business model. Businessmen and profiteers tapped into the market after the government failed to provide quality education at state-run schools. In Europe, education is provided free of charge. European countries even offer 100-percent scholarship to international students.

But in Pakistan, people spend millions of rupees on education. The government needs to take adequate steps to reform the education sector. If private education institutions are not properly administered, there may come a time when education will only be available for the rich.

Areej Fatima

Dadu