February 8, 2019

Zong 4G, Huawei collaborate

Business

February 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G has announced a partnership with Huawei to integrate artificial intelligence and big data to enable seamless connectivity and digitally enhanced solutions for its customers, a statement said.

The technologically advanced solution would improve the network planning and deployment of new cell sites and existing network’s expansion, consequently, ensuring seamless network experience for more than 10 million 4G subscribers, the statement added.

Zong 4G Chairman and CEO Wang Hua said, “By partnering with Huawei, we will enhance network planning and expansion to deliver uninterrupted connectivity for our customers. This partnership reflects Zong 4G’s commitment of delivering the best possible experience to our customers.”

Huawei Pakistan CEO Chilinchun said, “In today’s world, digital has become an imperative. Due to technological progress, lives are becoming intelligent. Thus, it’s our job to combine the digital potential of big data, smart analytics into systems to address the ever evolving needs of our clients.”

The partnership of leading technological companies with Zong 4G was a testament to the company’s commitment in providing unparalleled services to the customers.

