Thu Feb 07, 2019
February 7, 2019

Nepal blind woman cricketers leave for home

Sports

A
APP
February 7, 2019

LAHORE: Nepal blind women cricket team left here on Wednesday for home via Wagha Border after winning the five match T20 international series 4-0 against Pakistan. The touring side was given a warm send-off at Wagha Border by the officials of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council led by its President, Syed Sultan Shah. It was the first ever blind women cricket international series in Pakistan and the visit of the Nepal side has written a new cricket history. Chairman ,Nepal Blind cricket Association, Pawan Ghimrie said “ it was a historic moment in blind women cricket history that first ever series was organized in Pakistan . He said PBCC made excellent arrangements to hold the matches in a befitting manner for which it deserves praise and appreciation.

