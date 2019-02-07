‘Taj Mahal’ to be screened on Saturday

Producer, financier, distributor-importer-exporter J C Anand of Eveready Pictures hired directorial services of S T Zaidi who had earlier migrated from Mumbai after being associate director of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960). This was S T Zaidi's first film in Pakistan. J C Anand assigned his associate Naseem Saqlain for production of his epic ‘Taj Mahal.’ The film was released in 1968 and did well with the critics and at the box office.

‘Taj Mahal’ was not new for screen. Made several times before under different titles, including ‘Shahjahan’. It came in mid-sixties with smash hit musical score by Roshan and directed by M. Sadiq. Our version of ‘Taj Mahal’ included big names in cast and crew. Mohammad Ali, Zeba, Ragni, Talish, Habib, Yousaf Khan and Aliya. Cinematographer Masood ur Rehman and art director Haji Mohiuddin carried the weight in technical fields. Nisar Bazi was the composer. Mehdi Hassan, Runa Laila and Masood Rana were at playback. Mehdi Hassan ‘Ai dil teri aahon mey asar hai ey nahi hai’ retains the melody even after five decades.

Without going into the plot (which readers should know well as part of Mughal History), ‘Taj Mahal’ here would be appreciated for its production (sets, wardrobe, decor), music, acting, direction and cinematography. Sit back for couple of hours and watch how the magic unspools on screen with our limited resources and budget constraints. It stands up to the very best in period films.

It is a tribute to our artists, technicians and all those craftsmen who were part of ‘Taj Mahal’ 50 years back.

Eveready Pictures

Director: ST Zaidi

Producer: Naseem Saqlain

Music: Nisar Bazmi

Art Direction: Haji Mohiuddin

Cinematography: Masood ur Rehman

Lok Virsa brings ‘Taj Mahal’ at Mandwa Film Club on Saturday (February 9) at 3 p.m.

