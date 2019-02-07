PHC constitutes sub-committees

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission has constituted sub-committees which will start working immediately.

This was decided at the 42nd meeting of the board of the commissioners held at the PHC office. Chairperson Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid presided over the meeting, which was attended by Justice (R) Karamat Nazir Bhandari, Sikander, Ch Muhammad Ashraf, Prof Dr Mira Phalbus, Prof Dr Tariq Iqbal Bhutta, Fatima Fazal, Usman Yousuf and Shahzad Hussain. The chairperson directed the committees to complete their tasks at the earliest.

Earlier, PHC Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan gave a detailed briefing to the board about costing and pricing of services and consultations of the private hospitals and regulations in this regard, which had been prepared by the commission as per orders of the Supreme Court.