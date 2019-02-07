Urdu Science Board announces winners’ names

LAHORE: Urdu Science Board (USB) has announced the names of the national winners of second Urdu Science Award – a competition launched by USB to recognise the science books writers in Urdu at national level.

The board received various manuscripts from writers and translators across the country and the winners were announced here, on Wednesday, by a panel consisting of prominent authors, intellectuals and experts. The winners include Saadeqa Khan on writing Shandaar Design, Syed Munib Ali on Qudrat and Dr Arshad Ali on Jadeed Film Sazi respectively. The winners will be awarded with cash prize, shields and certificates in a ceremony soon. Dr Nasir congratulated the winners and said the idea behind the first of its kind award was to appreciate the science writers in Urdu and introduce the quality reading material as well as to promote reading habit in the society.

UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) reviewed arrangements for International Buffalo Congress (IBC) 2019 scheduled on February 18.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over a meeting of IBC subcommittees and reviewed the preparations. The conveners briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.

Organising Secretary Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad gave a presentation on the preparations and informed the meeting that around 360 national and international academicians, researchers, professionals have registered for the congress. Among them 70 are from foreign countries including China, Sri Lanka, Egypt, India, Bangladesh, Italy, Bulgaria, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, Turkey, UAE, Romania, Argentina, Canada, Columbia, Brazil and USA.

The congress is an opportunity to showcase the potential and traits of the world’s best breeds of Pakistani buffalo and there are high prospects of exploring international export market for live animals and products such as buffalo semen. Prof Nasim said the congress would help in motivating farmers to rear more animals with high milk yields. He said various aspects would be discussed in the IBC regarding sharing of innovative knowledge and research for the enhancement of milk production, socio-economic aspects of buffalo production, buffalo management, physiology, health, reproduction, environmental aspects, genetics and breed improvement, buffalo nutrition and feed resources and disease control. The congress will comprise of pre-congress workshops, oral presentations from international and national speakers, poster presentations, milk and beauty competition & livestock show.

Albayrak: Albayrak Waste Management is arranging special counselling sessions for its sanitary staff at union council level. A ceremony was held in Shadman on Wednesday in which Albayrak team established a camp for distribution of safety masks and gloves.

Talking to the workers, Albayrak Assistant Manager Sadia Rafique said provision of PPEs was a regular field activity which was arranged by Albayrak. The usage of the safety kit is important for the health and safety of the workers.