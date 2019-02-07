Ch Fawad greets organisers of AdAsia 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minster of Information & Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has extended his greetings to the organisers of AdAsia 2019.

According to a press release in a message to the organising committee of the 31st Asian Advertising Congress the minister stated that holding of this landmark event in Lahore later this year is a moment of pride and honour for Pakistan. He said the Congress will not only provide an opportunity to bring together creative minds from across the region and beyond but will also enable sharing of knowledge and learning amongst the delegates.

The minister further stated that the role of advertising had increased manifold and it not only offers choices to the consumers but also influences and shapes perceptions. He was of the opinion that the market in Pakistan offers immense opportunities to the advertising industry and that AdAsia will go a long way in making it more competitive.